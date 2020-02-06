As January turns to February, here are just a few random thoughts about how the New Year has begun.
The 1920’s earned the title, “The Roaring 20s”...and 2020’s may just top that historic decade if the first month is any indication.
The Roaring 20s saw unequaled prosperity; introduction of grand new technology (movies, radio and aviation); growth of the auto industry; prohibition; the first wave of feminism; and the crash of the stock market. It is hard to imagine we could experience a more tumultuous decade, but, 2020 has begun with a bang!
The stock market is at record highs; we’ve legalized cannabis; are experiencing the threat of a world-wide plague; held an impeachment trial of the president; offered a two-state Middle East peace proposal; entered into new economic agreements with Canada, Mexico and China; are witnessing Europe on the edge of a brave new world; and experiencing new levels of Iranian belligerence...whew...not bad for one month.
With all these major events making headlines, it is easy to miss some interesting things that don’t quite rise to the level of “Breaking News.” Here are a few things you may have missed.
Impeachment: The Democrat charge of Obstruction of Congress has been rebuffed. Noting that the Constitution offers the Legislative branch the right to take the disagreements outlined in the impeachment charge to the Judicial branch for resolution...and since the House refused to challenge the President’s position on these issues in court, impeachment charges of Obstruction of Congress are not merited.
Presidential Campaign: In case you missed it in all the impeachment chatter, newly christened Democrat presidential candidate Mayor Bloomberg has declared that California is his preferred model for all of the United States. Apparently, just like California, he wants open borders, high taxes, out-of-control regulations, crumbling infrastructure, run-away debt, rampant homelessness, declining population and a public health crisis. Sounds like a winning platform to me!
Trump and Obama’s Generals: In a TV advertisement attacking the President, Mayor Bloomberg has stated that in July of 2017 (just 6 months into the new administration) President Trump unloaded on a room full of his top military leaders, berating them unmercifully.
I cannot speak to the event Mayor Bloomberg is highlighting, but as a retired senior officer I can verify there was grave concern among the retired military officer community about the politicization of the senior ranks of the military during President Obama’s eight years. Many of us felt the nation’s security would be enhanced if after his inauguration President Trump had asked all flag officers receiving a third or fourth star during the Obama presidency to request retirement. Many of these senior officers along with their senior DOD civilian counterparts formed the military version of the deep state. Maybe Trump was justified?
Texas State House District 28 special election: Rarely do state house races have much significance outside the borders of their state, but this Texas house race is an exception. As you know, in 2018 the suburban vote across America flipped the U.S. House from Republican to Democrat. Most observers felt this Texas state race in suburban Houston could be a harbinger of the 2020 races to come. Most believe that unless Republicans can win back a substantial portion of the suburban vote lost in 2018, they have no chance of retaking the House of Representatives and little chance to retain the presidency.
Both parties spent nearly unprecedented amounts of money on this state house race. Democrat presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren as well as Democrat star Beto O’Rourke all campaigned for the Democrat candidate.
Most observers felt this race was too close to call with many predicting a Democrat win. Well, the votes are in and a Republican overwhelmingly carried the race 58-42.
I don’t know if the big win is the result of impeachment backlash, Trump supporters turning out or “Red” Texas returning to its roots. I don’t know what this state house race tells us about the 2020 election...but if it tells us anything, it may be saying the impeachment efforts do NOT resonate with voters
Burden: Ending on a happy note...a movie “Burden” is coming out in late February in selected theaters.
“Burden” is the true story of a redneck Klansman, Michael Burden, who opened a Klan museum in Laurens, S.C. in 1996. His efforts were unsuccessfully opposed by the Rev. David Kennedy, a black pastor from the area.
Even though Kennedy was not able to prevent the museum from opening...and even though Kennedy’s great uncle had been lynched by the local population decades earlier, Michael and David formed an unlikely friendship. The story reveals how Michael turned his life around and the Rev. Kennedy was able to baptize him.
Of his racist past, Burden says, “I changed my lifestyle and buried that old guy.” The Rev. Kennedy is quoted as saying, “Racism and hatred are both destructive and they have no future...but love, forgiveness and mercy will always have a future.”
Today that monument to racism and hatred in Laurens, S.C. is being converted to a shrine of reconciliation.
Maybe America isn’t as broken as the liberal news media would have us believe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.