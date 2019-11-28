It seems to me it is rather difficult to consider something a “bribe” if the one being bribed doesn’t even know he is being “bought.”
“Bribery” charges are just the latest in a series of “trial balloon” charges being brought against President Trump in an effort to remove him from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors”
After “collusion” charges failed in the Mueller investigation, the “quid pro quo” charges fell flat and the semi-legitimate efforts of the president to uncover well known corruption in the Ukrainian government failed to inspire the public outrage needed to sustain an impeachment charge, the House impeachment efforts will rise or fall on the testimony of self-serving deep state, State Department diplomats who are seething with disrespect at the idea a duly elected president would defy their sage advice and threaten their power over foreign policy by failing to follow the existing (and failed) policies established over decades. They have testified (whined?) about their treatment and their concerns about how this president conducts foreign policy without their consent. Their next effort will be to make the president’s comments about the failures of a dismissed ambassador into a witness tampering offense...baloney...and main street America is tired of their charade posing as patriotism.
The president could be charged with any number of unpleasant and perhaps counter-productive things...being boorish...being overly aggressive...being too thin-skinned...having a troubling history of his treatment of women...questionable business dealings in the private sector...not being “presidential” enough...it is a long list of offenses.
The trouble is, none of these offenses rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” as required by the Constitution to remove a president from office. Furthermore, the American public knew all of this about candidate Trump before he was elected to office.
Hatred of a president or being intimidated by his style of governance aren’t reasons to remove a president from office. The American way to effect change in the White House is through the election process, but the president’s opponents are not confident they can do that in 2020... hence this vaudevillian show on display in Washington.
What we are observing now in DC was described by Lewis Carroll decades ago in his whimsical book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland":
“Let the jury consider their verdict,” the King said...
“No, no!” said the queen, “Sentence first-the verdict afterwards”
”Stuff and nonsense!” said Alice loudly, “The idea of having the verdict first!”
“Hold your tongue!” said the queen turning purple.
“I won’t”, said Alice
“Off with her head!” the queen shouted at the top of her voice.
And so the “jabberwocky” plays on...at least we can see the true political purpose...use the power of the House of Representatives to pummel and weaken the president for the electoral battle next November.
Given the level of public awareness of the workings of government, the biases of the media and the fact we decide many things today not on their merit, but how we feel about the subject, the outcome of this political farce hangs in the wind...the winner to be announced next November 3rd.
