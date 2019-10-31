I recently picked up an old classic, “1984” by George Orwell. As I read the fictional account of the society painted by Orwell... of what coming civilization would look like, I was appalled by Orwell’s future. But, I was shocked at how accurately Orwell describes 2019 America. Here are some of the societal characteristics of Orwell’s civilization compared to America today:
1) Orwell: “Big Brother is watching you”...America today: NSA is collecting “meta-data” on every American without due process. Facebook is tracking every post, editing out opinions/positions with which they disagree AND tracking your online posts, habits and likes to create your personal profile to sell. Google is tracking your searches, creating a database reflecting your personal choices and then selectively marketing products to you. We are willingly introducing Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other electronic monitoring devices into our homes, integrating entertainment equipment, appliances, security and more; allowing Silicon Valley (and ultimately the government???) to intrude further and further into our privacy.
2) Orwell: “Newspeak” ...America today: Fake News, the selective editing of “news” articles, ignoring any news not supportive of the “party line” and blatantly dispensing distorted propaganda to control public access to truth and reinforce the collective media’s view of how Americans should think and act. The modern press is serving a public relations role for politicians with whom they agree.
3) Orwell: “Doublespeak” (Language constructed to disguise or distort its actual meaning using euphemisms and ambiguity).
...America today: Elites’ are rewriting our history to reflect their desired outcomes. The following quotes from “1984” reflect the current attack on our history and our legacy using Doublespeak:
a) “He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past” Today-Destroying our public statues and historical markers has become acceptable
b) “The past was erased, the erasure forgotten and the lie became the truth” Today- President Woodrow Wilson, an unapologetic racist wrote a definitive history of the first four centuries of American with the vile intent of scrubbing black American contributions from the pages of history. Today the immeasurable black contributions to America are mostly lost except to the most ardent historians. Did you know the first casualty in the Revolutionary War was a black man, Crispus Attucks?
c) “It was a beautiful thing, the destruction of words
...Today-There’s no such thing as male or female...you are what you say you are
d) “Two plus two is four...sometimes. Sometimes they are five, sometimes they are three.” Today-All truth is relative
e) “Only feelings matter” Today-Emotions trump uncomfortable facts
f) “War is peace...freedom is slavery...ignorance is strength” Today-Vice is virtue and the rule of law requires no due process if we have already reached a verdict.
As Orwell so brilliantly points out in “1984,” Big Brother’s path to total control requires the artful use of “Doublespeak.”
4) Orwell: “Thought Police”...America today: Political Correctness...All around us we see efforts by our politicians, the media, the intellectual elites and even “trendy” public school curriculum making significant efforts to change the meaning of words, attack long held family values, rewrite history and tear down long held American virtues in favor of collectivism and socialism. Holding up a false utopian dream of a future without want, without crime, without income disparity while diminishing personal accomplishments in favor of life where everyone wins and gets a “participation” trophy. They are creating “safe spaces” where no one has to face ideas that might disrupt the false peace of uniformity while banning “trigger words” to diminish the right to free speech. These are the benchmarks of the current efforts by progressives to gain power...these tactics are at the center of Orwell’s 1984 society.
5) Orwell: “Double think” the holding of two contradictory beliefs simultaneously and accepting both without any intellectual conflict.
...America today: Big government politicians believe in a progressive tax system where the “rich pay their fair share” yet the most popular source of new revenue across the country is the lottery, the most regressive tax possible. Ask yourself, when was the last time you saw a rich guy buying lottery tickets? But, that contradiction creates no stress in those promoting more and bigger lotteries. How long before DC buys the scam and launches a national lottery as a new source of revenue?
Orwell’s “1984” is frighteningly prophetic, but his vivid story of the inhumanity of man should be a cautionary tale reminding us of what lies just beyond the horizon if we don’t take up the urgent challenge to “feed our good angels” and reject the demonization of fellow human beings simply because we disagree.
Neither side of the political spectrum has this all figured out.
Both sides are guilty of spreading dissent.
Neither side is devoid of worthwhile ideas.
Both sides are too busy developing their next response to listen.
The American people are the losers...bearing the expense of dysfunctional government.
As Orwell noted, “Power is not a means...it is an end”
Our rush “Back to the Future” will become our reality unless brave men...like our founders... rise up...patriots who care more about the American principals than they do about their 401Ks.
