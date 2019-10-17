What is the current equivalent of book burning? Taking their cue from ISIS, today’s brilliant secular extremists are tearing down Confederate statues honoring historical figures with whom they disagree in an attempt to blot out history.
Toppling statues of men whom they do not believe deserve statues in public places (or presumably in private either) is ignorance run rampant. To show their disregard for truth, history and culture (very much like ISIS animals) they are tearing down public statues.
Today’s targets are primarily reminders of Confederate history…but tomorrow, it will be our founding fathers…then who’s next in their rampage to rewrite history?
We routinely see symbolic references to Christianity under attack in the public square…no crèches, no Ten Commandments, no Scripture, no Bibles in school…it’s not hard to imagine their next targets.
Their vision of the future is very reminiscent of the movie “Fahrenheit 451” which contemplated a future where owning a book was criminalized and the “thought police” ruled.
“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Winston Churchill.
In truth, our awareness of our history is one of the most significant things that separate us from animals. It would appear…in the name of enlightenment, the secularists…our modern day “book burners”…would gladly usher in a new “Dark Age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.