I have some thoughts rumbling around in my head I can’t make sense of:
If Remington Arms can be sued (as a recent court decision held) for manufacturing the weapons used to create the carnage known as Sandy Hook, why shouldn’t General Motors be sued every time a drunk driver gets into a car manufactured by the company and drives it recklessly into a crowd killing children?
How long have we considered strongly held beliefs to be the equivalent of facts?
How in the world did the DNC and the Democrats in Congress manage to make President Trump a sympathetic public figure?
Who is Pete Buttigieg? And are we really thinking about making a 37-year-old mayor of a city of 100,000 (who won his election to the office with 8,000 total votes) President?
When did debate manuals begin to include name calling, “your Momma wears combat boots” and “You did it first” in its list of recommended debate tactics?
Money, two thoughts:
Voting to raise your taxes is a vote declaring you think government is too small.
Giving money to politicians for their campaigns is like giving money to a sailor headed ashore for a night of drunken celebration. Neither “contribution” is very likely to be wisely spent.
Nancy Pelosi’s tactic of getting the House to vote for impeachment, then not sending the indictment to the court seems a bit to me like ”The grand jury indicted him...that’s good enough for me.”
Sometimes it’s hard... and unfair... to have someone quote your own words back to you.
What’s one to do when truth and wishes collide and temper tantrums don’t give us what we want?
On the other hand what really matters cannot be ignored:
The birth of a baby two centuries ago split time and changed the destiny of the human race for all who will accept him.
It is unfortunate that the celebration has been overcome by commercialism and that the traditional “Merry Christmas” has become a trigger to offend some and to frighten others... with no wish to offend anyone:
MERRY CHRISTMAS...may your celebration ahead be joyful and meaningful!
