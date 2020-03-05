It appears that the next election will feature a prominent discussion of the merits of socialism and capitalism. So, to get a head start in anticipation of significant distortions on both sides of the conversation, for the next few weeks, this column will focus on some of the pertinent facts concerning both economic models.
This will not be an effort to develop a textbook definition of both systems, but to provide a general description of both in order to allow you to make an informed choice...to choose candidates with your eyes wide open...”woke”...so to speak.
Let’s begin with several quick comments:
Socialism is not communism.
1. Socialism is an economic system that is under the direction of a central economic planning council to maximize the distribution of the society’s wealth in a way that seems best to the officials in charge. A few privileged elites making decisions for the masses.
2. Communism is a political system that puts control of the society in the hands of a few elite politicians. Communism as it has been implemented throughout history has chosen to manage their economic systems using a socialist model.
No “pure” model of capitalism exists:
1. The United States prior to and following her independence practiced as pure a form of capitalism (or “free market system”) as any society in history. America was founded, in part on the principles of private ownership of property and the means of production. It was the existence of a free market that launched the amazing expansion of the American economy and of personal wealth.
2. From her earliest days, the citizens of the colonies (later the states) were subject to be taxed on the fruits of their personal productivity...but until the passage of the 16th amendment to the U.S. constitution authorizing the federal government to collect personal income taxes, the American experiment in freedom and liberty included the incorporation of the basic principles of the free market (capitalism), that is, the right to own property.
3. The current system, as practiced in America is theoretically a free market operating within constraints established by the federal and state governments.
Pure capitalism and socialism are both flawed:
1. Capitalism and other forms of free market societies have consistently demonstrated the propensity to gravitate to a “survival of the fittest” approach of determining “winners and loser.” This approach winnows out competition without regard for personal needs or social responsibilities. While capitalism has a remarkable record of growing wealth and is responsible for the creation of a stable middle class...throughout history, the distribution of wealth within this economic model has proven to be uneven at best.
2. Socialism in all its forms, has time and again produced despots and dictators; men battling to be in the ruling class in order to influence critical decisions about the distribution of wealth...picking winners and losers...and protecting their own interests. While proclaiming a desire to see a “fair” distribution of wealth across the society, the success of socialist economies is seriously impacted by the lack of any incentive for the citizens to produce goods and services at anything approaching full capacity.
3. Capitalism without an impartial “referee” to ensure a level field of competition can be cruel...check out “Silicon Valley.” Socialism without any method of viable incentives destroys wealth creation and produces unbelievable poverty...check out Venezuela and Cuba.
Over the next few weeks, it is hoped readers will discover the amazing strengths of a free market and be warned of the catastrophic failures of the beguiling promises of socialism. We will examine the strengths and weaknesses of these two economic models, the fundamental philosophies underpinning both economic approaches, how capitalism is a uniquely American model, explain the term “American Exceptionalism” and hopefully provide readers with something beyond emotions and hot air when deciding how to vote in November.
Stay tuned.
