Dear Editor:
As a self-proclaimed political junkie, I have to admit that I never imagined Roe ever being overturned. Now that it has been, it serves as yet another example of the political pendulum swinging as far back in one direction, as it did prior in the opposite direction, each time racing past middle ground. Is America really that incapable of finding middle ground? The only two books that we seem to be reading are Rules for Radicals and the Bible. Our shelf needs more books!
Roe was almost 50 years old when it died last week. Those 50 years were filled with pendulum swings and shifting political winds. Given the contentious and partisan political world in which we find ourselves in today, it’s worth noting that of the 7 Justices who made up the majority in Roe’s 7 to 2 ruling , 4 were nominated to the court by Republican presidents. It was Justice Harry Blackmun, appointed to the court by Richard Nixon, who authored the majority opinion on Roe. A lot has changed in 50 years.
It’s been said that Ruth Bader Ginsburg predicted the fate of Roe. Ginsburg, a frequent critic of Roe, but a staunch Pro-Choice advocate, voiced concerns about the laws framing and the speed in which it was pushed through. In 1992, Ginsburg noted how Roe was an example of how “Doctrinal limbs too swiftly shaped….may prove unstable.
Coincidently, Roe’s almost 50 years were bookended by Joe Biden’s arrival to the Senate ( just 17 days prior to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision) and his current occupying of the Oval Office. A summary review of Biden’s shifting attitudes on abortion throughout his political career just might be the best way to highlight Roe’s tumultuous existence, especially given Biden’s condemnation of the Supreme Courts recent decision.
In a 1974 magazine interview, then Senator Biden opined on Roe, “I don’t like the decision. I think it went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what happens to her body”. In 1977, Biden voted for the Hyde Amendment. That same year, he voted against a compromise that would’ve allowed Medicaid funding of abortions in cases of rape, incest or where the life of the mother was a concern. In 1982, two Democrats, Biden being the ranking one of the two, voted to approve a Constitutional Amendment to overturn Roe; NARAL (Pro-Choice organization) called it “The most devastating attack yet on abortion Rights in American history.” Biden would go on to casts votes banning Late-term abortion in 1995, 96’, 97’, 98’, 99’, and 2003. Among the 17 Democrat Senators voting “Yes”, in 2003, banning Late Term Abortion, was Harry Reid, Tom Daschle and Robert Byrd. Biden’s support of the Hyde Amendment didn’t come to end until 2019, when he decided to make another run for the presidency.
Politically, it was Bill Clinton who attempted to stake middle ground on abortion with his 1992 statement on abortion, “Safe, legal, and rare”. Pro-Choice groups didn’t like “rare” and made sure that Clinton knew. Safe, Legal, and Rare should be what Congress aims for, if it has an ability to find common ground…..middle ground.
Passions over abortion will always be with us. Passionate views, whether pro or con, shouldn’t stand in the way of reasonable compromise in search of middle ground.
Pregnancy requires two participants. Yet, only one of the two carry the burden. Throwing the law book at a woman who doesn’t wish to have a baby is the same thing as convicting Bonnie for what Bonnie and Clyde did together. That said, and as Roe initially tried to make it, any Right to Chose ought to be Safe, Legal, Rare, and with clearly defined time limitations. (Hello Ralph Northam)
Mostly forgotten in Roe, is Jane Roe, A.K.A. Norma McCorvey. Pregnant for the third time, and not wishing to go through with the pregnancy, but unable to obtain a legal abortion, Norma initially claimed that she had been raped by a group of black men, since abortion was legal in Texas,in cases of rape. Luckily, for the imaginary group of black men, authorities didn’t believe her story. Given our past, that story should scare the Hell out of anybody male, black or otherwise. That story should speak to all of us, now that we find ourselves under the same restrictions that Norma McCorvey found herself in 50 years ago.
As I write this, the news is reporting on how a 10 year old rape victim had to be taken from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion. Aren’t we better than that? I hope we are.
Sincerely,
Ron Peavey
Jefferson
