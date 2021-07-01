Dear Editor:
I read Mike Buffington's entire editorial in Wednesday’s Jackson Herald.
As a senior citizen, I wanted to explain what “fixed income” is to me.
I retired in 2008 with my income since then coming from Social Security and benefits from two retirement plans that I was fortunate enough to participate in as an active employee for long enough to qualify for a benefit (usually requires at least 10 years of service with the company to become even partial qualified).
The amount of income I received for the first month I was retired (September 2008) from the retirement plans HAS NOT CHANGED ONE CENT since that month. And will not change. I only pray these retirement plans continue to be funded by my former employers. My Social Security benefit did not increase at all during some years and increased a small amount in others. Keep in mind, the Medicare premium that is withheld from my Social Security benefit goes up and nearly erases the Social Security increases.
Basically, what I am trying to explain is that “fixed income” to a senior citizen means that they have lived on the same dollar amount of income from the date they retired to the present day and will live on that same amount until the day they die. I hope to live another 10-15 years. That will make a total 28 years without a raise. This is “fixed income.” How much higher will my taxes go up in the next 10-15 years.
Many other Georgia counties have reduced the amount of school tax that senior citizens pay. And Jackson County continues to have one of the highest school millage rates in Georgia.
Sincerely,
Ruth Lively
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.