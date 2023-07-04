Dear Editor:
In response to letter on gun safety:
Gun laws are highly debated in the news, community, and county. Unfortunately, it seems that a shooting is among the headlines whenever you turn on a news station or read about daily happenings. No place is spared from the fear of gun violence: schools, places of worship, supermarkets, concerts, etc. The only continuity seen after an act of violence is people saying something needs to be done. People line up on one of two sides and seem to yell their opinion, with the result being-nothing.
Instead of trying to be the loudest voice, citizens, and lawmakers need to work together to talk AND listen to each other on this topic. The answer to this violence does not have to be an all-or-nothing approach. People on both sides have valid opinions and concerns for more gun control and against it. Until we as a community, state, and country come together to talk through concerns and work TOGETHER, the division of the country and lack of safety for all people will continue to be an issue seen over and over in the news and in life.
We can all agree that no one should live in fear of leaving their home to go to a place of worship or market, wondering if they will make it home. No child should have to think about their morality within the classroom when lockdown drills are held for their safety. No mother, father, son, sister, friend, or family member should feel the need to call a loved one when they hear news of an act of gun violence to check and make sure that they are safe. Tears for innocent lives lost by these acts need to stop. The only way that this can happen is if we can also agree to talk through the issue and stop shouting at each other.
We live in a beautiful country where we have many rights, opportunities, and freedoms that other countries do not afford their citizens. We must exercise our rights and share our concerns, fears, and ideas with our elected officials so that discussions and changes can be made to laws. We elect representatives to serve our communities by acting and voting with their community’s needs in mind. How can we expect our elected lawmakers and representatives to look into issues that we find important if we do not tell them? I encourage you to communicate your thoughts and concerns with your representatives so that actions can be taken to address issues within our community, state, and country.
Sincerely,
Melinda Burnette
Commerce
