Dear Editor:
Many people are confused with the voting delays due to COVID-19. The virus forced the Secretary of State to postpone the Presidential Preference March 24 primary to May 19 and finally to June 9. But many people voted early before the March 24 primary.
Those early voters cast their ballots in the Presidential Preference primary. Had the virus not hit, they would have voted again on May 19 for other primary elections — including the U.S. Senate race and many local nonpartisan elections.
If you voted early, you’ll get a ballot that will not include the Presidential Preference, but will include everything else. If you did not vote early, you’ll get everything on your ballot.
Don’t miss voting in the June 9 election! Return your absentee ballot request form right away. (if you no longer have it, you can get it at sos.ga.gov/elections, click voter information)
Then, as soon as you get an absentee ballot, fill it out, sign the outside envelope, and either return it with 2 stamps or drop it in the ballot boxes you’ll find near your local board of elections.
Although confusing this year, we can still exercise our right to vote, and we can do it safely by mail. Deadline to register to vote is May 11. Do it today!
Sincerely,
Jacqueline Elsner
Athens
