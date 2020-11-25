Dear Editor:
I have been in City Government as a City Administrator for more than 15 years, so very few things surprise me after this long. But I received quite a surprise at the City of Pendergrass November Citizens Advisory Panel meeting.
We had two issues to discuss. A rezoning application for a 52-home subdivision and a panel discussion on Georgia’s new House Bill 879, a bill that was approved by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Kemp, effective September first of this year. This law permits beer, wine and liquor to be delivered directly to homes from bars, restaurants, convenience stores, package and retail stores, and grocery stores.
I prepared for the rezoning discussion, expecting the “we just moved here, and we don’t want anyone else to move here” and the “we moved here to live in the country” people to raise their obligatory outrage against the City. I did not think to prepare much for the new liquor law discussion.
Big Mistake.
The rezoning request was discussed and recommended for approved by an 8 to 1 vote.
An hour meeting turned into an hour and a half meeting and guess which topic discussion took a big part of our night?
I sat back and listened to our panel discuss and argue both the pros and cons of this new law and whether the city should opt out of this law. A city has to “opt out” of the provisions of home delivery, or it essentially becomes law.
There are control measures. The Department of Revenue has training courses for retail businesses on how to make the deliveries and ensure they go to those 21 or over and who are legally allowed to accept the purchases. Customers will only be able to get beer, wine and liquor brought to their door from stores in their taxing jurisdiction.
So here is how it works. Grocery stores can deliver beer and wine. Retail package stores can deliver beer, wine and distilled spirits. Restaurants can deliver beer and wine. Delivery hours are left to to local laws. The delivery person must be over 21 years of age, possess a valid Georgia license, have no DUI’s in past 7 years, and cannot be a match on the National Sex Offender Registry data base. A licensed alcohol retailer that delivers alcoholic beverages is not required to obtain an additional license or permit from the Department of Revenue. State Rep. Brett Harrell, R- Snellville, helped author the bill way before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Georgia in mid-March.
We all have different values and beliefs. Society has five generations in the work force today. The Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers, Generation X, the Millennials, and Generation Z. Each generation is influenced by their social trends, cultural phenomena and historical events. Each generation sees the world in different ways. In our discussion group, we had 30-somethings all the way up to 70-somethings. We also had wildly varying opinions as to whether this city should allow home delivery of alcohol.
Some argued that home delivery of alcohol would fuel a rise in domestic violence, since it makes alcohol easier to obtain. It could also reduce drunk driving since you can order more alcohol and consume it without ever leaving your own home. Everything else can be delivered to your home now, so why not?
Some argued that it would not increase domestic violence, as a person intent on drinking would just drive to the retail store and purchase alcohol anyway, then go home and fight their spouse.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism confirms that alcohol use in moderation can reduce the risk of heart disease, possibly reduce the risk of developing type two diabetes, reduce your risk of getting gallstones, and it might make you live longer. Seriously, I looked it up.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there are at lest 39 million adults in the United States who drink in excess. Consuming alcohol increases cancer risks, dehydrates your skin so much that heavy drinking can actually leave permanent marks on your skin. There are a lot of calories in alcohol. It can make you fat. I looked that up too.
Drinking also causes an increase in crime. Annually, approximately 29% of all traffic related deaths in the United States involved an alcohol impaired driver.
I looked up the city alcoholic beverage excise taxes collected this year to date over past year to date. In 2019, the city had two package stores. One closed at the end of last year and we were left with one. With one package store, not two, our excise taxes collected will increase about 10% over last year. So much for COVID.
The discussion among our citizens includes moral, ethical and religious beliefs that need to be considered on the entire issue of alcoholic beverages and this new law. The barn door to alcohol, marijuana and even harder drugs being completely legal is open across our various states and it is not going to be shut again. Ever.
So is this a discussion about the evils or benefits of alcohol or a discussion about home delivery? I think the lines are blurred.
So what did they decide? They didn’t.
The topic was tabled for further discussion. They will send an opinion to the city council sometime soon after more discussion. I absolutely have no sense of how this issue will be addressed in our city by our city leaders. Our city council is made up of thirty somethings up to eighty somethings. They cross many generations and have differing backgrounds and belief systems. Each cares about this city and its future and each is determined to make decisions that benefit this city and its citizens.
At least we can be thankful that when the 21st Amendment repealed prohibition and put the power of the repeal in the hands of the states, the power to regulate alcohol now lies with the 50 states and not the federal government. Considering the state of our federal government today, that might be a blessing.
Sincerely,
Rob Russell
City of Pendergrass
City Administrator
