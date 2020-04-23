Dear Editor:
The lead story in last week’s paper was interparty bickering in the Republican party. That kind of material should make the Democratic Party chair happy, but instead it made me angry.
The feud comes from a serious place in our current state of quarantine and uncertainty. One Republican Board of Elections appointee recognized the need to fully promote statewide vote by mail, a move supported by state Republican leadership, since the Secretary of State mailed every active voter an application for a vote-by-mail absentee ballot for the June election.
The average Jackson County poll worker is in his or her 70s, and, according to our nonpartisan elections supervisor, many are quitting, at a rate that will sharply reduce staffing for early voting. I do not blame them.
Even though we’ve kicked the date back to June, there is no telling what our situation will be then. Replacing those poll workers with younger people doesn’t exactly mitigate the risk either: We have many reports of younger people with fatal outcomes and younger folks can spread the infection to older family members.
In June, will we still be looking at daily increases of infections and deaths? Will we be risking a big spike in both if we go rushing to the polls in big crowds?
We don’t know.
We have a proven, time-tested and normal way of voting absentee in this state. No special apparatus has to be setup for it.
When asked about the ongoing feuding among Republican leadership in the county, I usually tell folks “not my circus, not my monkeys.”
A year ago, the local Republicans removed a very effective chair, a woman who seemed dedicated to the community and seemed poised to make real change and increase the margins Republicans already have in this county. With her gone, these men are out there arguing to their voters that vote by mail is some sort of scam. I’ve now heard reports of elderly voters calling the elections office to cancel their absentee ballots and choosing to vote in person, convinced that vote by mail is a Democratic vote-stealing scheme.
It makes me sad and angry that the local Republican leadership is willing to risk other people’s lives over political nonsense, based on a calculation that if more total people vote (more civic participation) that it would be bad for them.
Their cynicism could sicken dozens, hundreds, or thousands of local voters, poll workers, and elections staffers. Their partisanship could add more strain onto our overtaxed first responders, medical staffs, doctors and nurses. Their paranoia could cost local lives. As the spouse of a healthcare worker, their misplaced values have me angry and frustrated.
I applaud the board of elections' resolution to the Georgia Board of Elections calling for only absentee voting in June. But let’s be clear. The local board does not have the power to do that themselves. Unless something major changes at the state level, there will be some form of in-person voting available.
I’m begging voters in the county to plan for the worst and hope for the best. PLEASE request an absentee ballot and vote by mail this time.
Protect yourselves, your neighbors, our heroic healthcare workers and the true community and family values of this county.
Sincerely,
Pete Fuller
Chairman, Jackson County Democrats
