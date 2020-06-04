Dear Editor:
Thank you for recognizing the efforts of Citizens for South Jackson (CSJ) to maintain the rural look and feel of South Jackson (“SJ activist pushing for limited growth in area,” May 27, 2020).
I want to recognize that the County Public Development Department recognizes the value and importance of both our rural resources and our environmental quality. CSJ appreciates the efforts of the county BOC and staff to maintain the county’s rural look and feel.
We also appreciate the county’s willingness to listen to our concerns. We will remain a vigilant citizen group but are also willing to contribute as needed.
CSJ’s website is citizensforsouthjackson.org and we invite anyone interested to join CSJ by emailing citizensforsouthjackson@gmail.com or mcdonaldbabs@gmail.com.
Membership is free and includes periodic important updates regarding South Jackson, as well as opportunities to get involved.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
Citizens for South Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.