Dear Editor:
It amazes me that week after week Mike Buffington hardly ever miss an opportunity to demean the 70 million “deplorable” Trump supporters and Republicans in general. But what amazes me even more is that in the 14 years that I have been subscribing to this paper, I can’t recall one iota of criticism lodged by him toward any Democrat politician or policy. The silence is deafening.
My goodness, since Biden was inaugurated the list of debacles is longer than both of my arms. The most egregious intentionally created travesty is what Biden is allowing to happen at our border. Since January, over 2 million illegals have entered from almost every country in the world who are neither competently screened for covid or mal-intent. The cartels, not the U.S. Government, control our southern border and they are making money hand over fist. Smuggled Fentanyl is the number one killer of U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Concern about human trafficking is nonexistent. These 2 million people are being secretly dispersed in the dead of night to cities and towns throughout the country. The social welfare costs to these towns and the burdens on their hospitals and health care systems will be a hefty burden for years, if not decades, to come. Then there is the inevitability of increased terroristic events. If just one half of one percent of these 2 million illegal entrants have terroristic intentions that equals 10,000 people. That’s not exactly what we need. Look at what just a handful did on 9/11. Biden is allowing this to happen just to import people who he thinks will vote Democratic in the future. What other reason for this insanity could there possibly be?
Then you have the disgraceful exit from Afghanistan leaving a fortune in human treasure and military equipment behind, making the Taliban one of the most well-equipped armies in the world. Let’s not forget the decimation of our oil and gas industries. We Americans love to go broke putting gas in our cars and heating our homes while OPEC is rolling in the dough. And don’t forget covid! Biden loudly and repeatedly proclaimed “I will shut down this virus!” The virus has a better chance of shutting him down. I find that the only thing President Biden and his son Hunter and brother James are competent at is world class influence-peddling.
Is there not one thing Biden has done, or not done, that is worth one scintilla of criticism by the “fair and open minded” editorials of this publication?
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
