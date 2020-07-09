Dear Editor: I am writing this article in response to the current racial strife brought to the forefront after the world witnessed the demise of George Floyd at the hands of the police.
My heart has been so heavy for the last couple of weeks and most nights since that event, I haven't really slept well either. My emotions have ranged from grief and disgust, to anger.
I saw what most Americans viewed in horror, the senseless, inhumane, killing of an American citizen. Some watched and saw just another Black criminal who probably deserved what he got.
Black Americans saw our personal family members from our ancestors to our children under that policeman's knee.
To make it most personal, I saw me. I couldn't breathe and neither could most Americans.
There are many more unnamed, unheard of, cases of the same abuse across America not covered by the media. We are supposed to be the United States of America, but now in many ways, we are the "divided states of America."
Black America has had enough of second-class citizenship. Every right we have gained has come with adversity and the loss of countless lives.
Our citizenship rights have never been given — we have always had to fight for them. Once gained, we have to keep fighting to defend those precious liberties because there is an evil remnant in our society, endlessly seeking to undermine our progress and strike down, or not enforce, every policy or law protecting those rights.
Most Black Americans are law-abiding, hardworking, taxpaying, patriotic, red-blooded Americans like most of our fellow countrymen. We just want our fair share of the American dream and our slice of the American pie.
Racism turns that American dream into a nightmare. We must always keep our guard up and teach our children how to navigate through the racism that will come because being black in America to some is considered a crime.
We face racism in every aspect of our lives, the invisible enemy is always there, waiting to strike. Racism is experienced by every race of people, but in the United States, black people are the most hated race and we are the most discriminated against race of all.
It is deeply-rooted and it is systemic. It took the public outcry that arose across the world from the viewing of George Floyd's killing to put the spotlight on racism against blacks and to spark what I view as the new civil rights movement. Young Black America saw firsthand what we try to prepare each generation for. You will not be seen by all as equal and from birth, you will be hated, mistreated, misunderstood, criminalized, even killed because you were born black or known to have even a drop of black blood.
America didn't just have a "come to Jesus" moment to address racism; we've had 401 years to deal with it. The worldwide outrage forced America to deal with its greatest sin — hate.
America is great because of its diversity, not only because of the present majority. Every race of people in the world calls America home and each have collectively contributed to America's success, even though the history books don't reflect that.
I can see that many white Americans fear the reality of our Hispanic citizens soon becoming the majority. Now acts of racism and the rise of white supremacy has skyrocketed in America, especially after the election of former President Barack Obama. Google that and report that on the daily news!
President Obama received more death threats than any other president in history. President Trump started the Make America Great Again campaign, as if America was somehow tarnished by President Barack Obama. Trump even started the birther lie that he was not an American citizen. President Obama was disrespected throughout both of his terms as president while most of the majority stayed quiet. Now if Trump is criticized, investigated or fact-checked, you defend him and are offended.
Wow America, really? When racism was brought up during the Obama administration, people were accused of playing the race card and America squashed every effort to bring it to the forefront. Now, the president tweets an almost daily barrage of hate messages attacking every race he hates and anyone who disagrees with him and it seems that is acceptable.
Is this how you treat the citizens you represent? Where is the unity and where is the love of country and countrymen? Shame on the president and shame on America!
Why are you so upset because most people are peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights? It is our constitutional right to do so, but we are called thugs, hoodlums, and anarchists by the president and others, while people who practice racism and hate minorities, the poor and liberals, are regarded as "very fine people."
Why is it that whenever Black people stand up for their rights, we are regarded as a threat, unpatriotic, and un-American and our mostly peaceful protests and defiance of the unrighteous status quo are met with threats, violence, tear gas and even death? Aren't we Americans too?
You want to silence us because America hates admitting that it is wrong in how it treats its own black citizens, legal and illegal aliens and most minorities. Racism is nothing but pure ignorance, judging, targeting, discriminating and even killing people who have done you no harm at all.
You just hate for no reason and judge people because of your own shortcomings and insecurities. We are tired of fighting for the same rights and respect, which we should already have, year after year, generation after generation. In the middle of a deadly pandemic, Americans of all races have come together, in solidarity, fighting for equal justice, human rights, women's rights, first-class citizenship and so many more issues.
It's not just about Black Lives Matter, although it's portrayed that way. I pray for all citizens involved, the police, the protesters, the military and the elected officials. I pray for our country and our world eroding all around us because of hate, abuse of power and greed.
Enough innocent blood has been shed, but likely there will be more casualties. I support all law-abiding law enforcement officers and military personnel. My father and brother were both veterans as are many of my relatives and friends. They serve or have served America with honor and pride while our Commander-In-Chief, who didn't have the guts to serve, spews hate toward their families and fellow countrymen.
I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who served the many Jacksonians who peacefully protested across Jackson County and serve us every day. I have never had any personal trouble with our local law enforcement, but that is not everyone's experience in America.
I wouldn't want to live anywhere that doesn't have good law enforcement who really do protect and serve everyone. I was saddened to hear how much adversity they faced from some government officials just for allowing and protecting local American citizens to peacefully march.
I was proud of everyone who marched or contributed to the peaceful success of every march in our county. My nephew helped organize the march in Commerce and I am proud of him for that.
I was saddened that one business owner stood guard with guns while people peacefully protested in Jefferson. Wow, people really think Black people can't peacefully protest.
God is with us all through this struggle. I don't condone violence, looting and destruction of property, however, I also don't condone anyone being disrespected, targeted, jailed, abused and killed because of racism while America sits idly by in silence and does nothing to stop those atrocities.
No one deserves having their human rights trampled on, law abiding or not! People are more concerned about the American flag being disrespected than many of the people the flag represents being victimized. You want us to pledge allegiance to a county that exercises justice for some, but not all of its loyal citizens.
Why does America claim liberty and justice for all and hate and oppress your own citizens?
Black America feels betrayed by the country we love and our ancestors built with free slave labor. We have endured more racism in America than anyone else, surviving the horrors of slavery, reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights movement, poverty, mass incarceration and now still fighting in the Black Lives Matter movement.
I want to illustrate how it feels to experience racism as a Black American. I'm not diminishing anyone else's struggle, just sharing part of mine. I can speak about it because it's my history, my truth, my life. I liken racism against Black Americans to two scenarios, the first being the violation of rape, and the second, being born with a target on your back.
My goal in being transparent is to hopefully encourage others to speak up and help erase as much racism from our society as possible. Systemically, Black Americans are the poorest race in America. We are the last hired and the first fired. We typically are given the hardest, dirtiest, and lowest-paying jobs with little or no benefits or opportunities for advancement. We are denied housing, bank loans, charged higher rates and many other things to keep us oppressed.
If we challenge any wrongdoing against us, we are labeled as trouble-makers, threatening, and insubordinate, and told to leave if we don't like it, or go back to Africa. We have more than paid our dues for first-class citizenship, so you can remove the thought of us leaving from your mind, as far as the east is from the west!
I have experienced racism in the workplace. A black co-worker was promoted to office supervisor by my boss while she was on medical leave. She had the most seniority and was the most experienced person in the office. A few people decided they didn't like taking orders from her and plotted to take her job. She was demoted after running the office successfully for over a year and another staff member became our boss after our old boss resigned due to health reasons.
When my co-worker, who was formerly promoted brought up an issue with someone's work, she was targeted and mistreated. Our new boss pressured a few other staff members to lie about the abuse and it got worse. I witnessed the constant abuse and I reported the abuse and was told nothing could be done, that it was a civil matter.
I was then targeted also. We couldn't breathe. Other people inside and outside the department reported the abuse and some co-workers quit after being disgusted with the continued abuse and nothing being done about it. I had no recourse but to call on my superpower that helps me endure all things, I prayed.
I was already overwhelmed with work and got little or no support when I asked for help. I met with customers all day and more days than I can count, the only break I got all day was lunch. My co-worker was eventually fired after trying to fight for her rights and against the abuse. My work load was enormous. I couldn't breathe. If I asked to give up the job and move to another position in the office, I was told no one else was available to do the job, although others were moved when requested. If I was given help with data entry, I wasn't allowed to fully train them and it would take me months to undo the damage.
All this happened while I was a full-time caregiver for a parent with failing health after work. Most days, I only got 4-5 hours of sleep if I was lucky. I was so tired I could barely function, but God gave me strength only He could give.
My evil boss changed policies and did everything she could to cover her tracks and keep us from talking to her superiors. She had them all convinced we were the problem. Thank God He gave me an opportunity to talk to her superiors, who didn't help me the first time, and I finally got the chance to report all she was doing, risking my job to do so, but I had reached my breaking point, so I didn't care.
After being exposed, she resigned. We felt violated through all this and we were definitely targeted. Our service didn't matter, our seniority didn't matter, our word didn't matter, and pleas from others on our behalf didn't matter, because we didn't matter! You can do all the right things and not bother anyone and face racism. We didn't deserve any of the abuse because we both were loyal and dedicated employees.
I didn't change positions in the office until the next boss allowed me to, and that same former job I was forced to do, was split up when someone else had to do it. Then I had to endure racist, offensive talk in the workplace. I was the only minority employee remaining and I hated coming to work. I reported that, too, and asked my boss to tell my co-workers to keep their negative opinions to themselves. Again I couldn't breathe.
I didn't want anyone to get fired and I expressed that. Still, one person was fired and my co-workers stopped speaking to me for about a month. Again, I was violated and targeted for doing the right thing and standing up for myself. This and so much worse happens daily to people of color in America. Our rights are endlessly violated and we are endlessly targeted because of hate. How many of you in the majority would like to take our place? I rest my case! If it happened to you, you would do the same thing and stand up for your rights.
Despite enduring all that and so much more, I still served my customers well and treated everyone involved in the abuse, with respect and with the greatest power on earth, love. I refuse to hate because I am a Christian and I know I have to answer to God and be able to look in the mirror and be at peace with myself and with my choices.
I put on the whole armor of God every day, whom shall I fear? America is at a crossroads. What kind of legacy will we leave for the next generation? Will we choose humanity or insanity?
The choice is yours, handle it with care and choose wisely. God loves all His children, red and yellow, black and white. We are all made in His image and are precious in His sight. America needs to practice the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." The world is watching, the next generation is watching, and most of all, God, who is still in control, is watching.
Sincerely,
Audrey L. Strickland
Commerce, Georgia
