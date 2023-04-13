Week after week, almost without fail, I encounter disparaging remarks about those deplorable Republicans in the editorial section of The Jackson Herald. Unfortunately, the same editorial section is so focused on those dastardly Republicans that it somehow fails to extol the accomplishments of the Biden Administration. As a service to the Herald’s readers, let me encapsulate these remarkable accomplishments:
Afghanistan Pullout Accomplishments: Bequeathed the Taliban with $70 billion in military equipment; 175 Americans still being held in Afghanistan according to State Dept.; left behind unknown number of Afghan allies to a suffer a dismal fate; created 13 gold star families; whetted Russia’s appetite to start a devastating and costly war with Ukraine; China now threatening to invade Taiwan.
Southern Border Accomplishments: Obliterated our southern border in record time; handed operational control of the border to Mexican cartels; enriched the cartels by billions of dollars; saddled local communities with the financial burden of providing social services and medical treatment for approximately 5 million illegals from over 140 countries; virtually ignored the fentanyl problem which is killing close to 100,000 Americans a year; subjected our country to possible terrorist attacks due to 900,000 known gotaways and who knows how many unknown gotaways; having taxpayers shell out $47 million a year to store unused border wall material; record number of immigrant deaths; human trafficking at record levels. Northern border now suffers a record number of illegal entries.
Foreign Relations Accomplishments: Relations with Russia and China resembling a new cold war; relationship with Mexico is souring; Saudi Arabia now partnering with China and their recent adversary Iran; North Korea testing underwater nukes that create radioactive tsunami; Russia putting tactical nukes in Belarus.
Economic Accomplishments: Inflation the highest in 40 years; IRA and 401K values sinking like a rock; cost for gasoline, heating fuel and food much higher than the unacceptably high core inflation rate; bank failures starting to occur and likely to increase in numbers with additional interest hikes.
Energy Independence Accomplishments: Energy independence obliterated quick as a whistle; Keystone pipeline killed while sanctioning the Russia-European pipeline; 26% of the strategic petroleum reserve has been raided for political purposes rather than actual emergency with no appreciable effect on prices and no plan to replace.
Other Assorted Accomplishments: Politicized the Justice Dept. and FBI; somehow won a presidential election without venturing forth from his basement; presented “Most Courageous Woman” award to a biological male; supports a teacher’s union that thinks it is a dandy idea to have pornographic books in school libraries; possessed classified documents as a senator and Veep; America’s crime rate soaring; wokeness and critical race theory now part of training for our military.
Premier Accomplishment: Managed to have his son’s lap top contents quashed prior to the election. It revealed massive influence peddling by the Biden family, which has since been corroborated by bank records and business partner, Tony Bobulinsky.
You’ve got to hand it to this administration…..so many accomplishments in just two years.
