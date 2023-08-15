Dear Editor:
This is in response to last week’s article by Jay Bookman who dabbles in what used to be known as objective journalism.
Holding Journalists Accountable: These people told us for two years that Trump colluded with Russia. They sang from the rooftops that the Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” and hid the story. They have absolutely no journalistic interest at all in probing the Biden family’s influence peddling and corruption. They ignore reporting on allegations by whistleblowers of sweetheart deals for Hunter Biden and the family’s influence peddling. Some journalists actually received Pulitzer Prizes for these deceptions. I’d be interested to know if Bookman ever published a negative article about any democrat at any time. Objective journalism is dead.
Holding Biden Accountable for: a shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan leading to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s designs on Taiwan; ceding over $50 billion in military equipment to the Taliban upon withdrawal; immediate reversal of Trump's border policies that worked; enriching the Mexican cartels with billions; out of control spending resulting in the highest inflation in 40 years; spending 40% of his time in office on vacation; shameless influence peddling to the tune of $20 million; having his unelected bureaucrats dictate the kind of cars, stoves, dishwashers, etc. we must buy; letting problems (the border, fentanyl, human trafficking and crime among others) fester with no coherent plan to combat.
Holding Trump Accountable: Here are some of the things I hold Trump accountable for: Remain in Mexico policy; starting a southern border wall, renegotiating NAFTA; getting NATO members to pay their fair share; bringing Covid vaccines to market in record time; crushing ISIS; decimating MS13 gang members; creating Space Force; making the U.S. energy independent and bringing back manufacturing jobs.
Now you know the rest of the story!
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
