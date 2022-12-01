Dear Editor:
Mr. Buffingtion, your recent editorial, 'Dumb local lawsuits and dumb campaigns highlight election week,' That’s the truth of things.
The candidates selected by the parties and funded by the elite to serve their purposes have lost sight of the purpose of government. That of representing the people of our nation and following the rule of law as outlined in our Constitution the Founding Fathers established.
The race between Warnock/Walker has strongly brought out my concerns and I’m not alone. You commented, “Very likely, that race is headed for a runoff since a Libertarian candidate sucked off enough votes away to keep either Walker or Warnock from getting 50% of the votes”.
I was one of those “suckees” and I was not alone!
Neither candidate met my expectation of someone I want to be in Washington representing me. I voted for the Libertarian candidate – knowing he did not have a chance to win.
Some say I threw my vote away. Well, I wasn’t alone and we suckees were apparently successful in that we did send a message – we didn’t change anything, but sent a message with our dissatisfaction with the present two-party system.
I was encouraged when you placed the cartoon, a sad cartoon — if there is such a thing, describing the message, “Hey! I didn’t die in a war so that you two bozos could tear the country apart……."
Indeed, hats off to “Rivers, Cagle cartoons” for having what I don’t have — the capability to, in a simple square, drawing all my feelings regarding our present two-party system — the two bozos.
As the soldier in the cartoon was angry with the bozos tearing our nation apart, I’m also angry with the path our two-parties’ representatives have established for our nation – a path that suggest a third transformation is taking place:
First, From a British Monarchy to a Republic,
Second, From a Republic to a Democracy,
Third, From a Democracy to a Tyranny – Socialism / Communism
We all know that the third transformation will be our nations downfall totally and we know our nation is on such a path, from one of the strongest nations in the world after WWII, to failure as did other nations that thought Socialism was the answer (that’s a completely different subject). It will most likely not affect my wife or I, being in our 80’s, but I fear for my children, grandchildren and yes, my great-grandchildren.
How will I vote in the upcoming runoff – will I vote in the upcoming runoff? One of my old bosses once told me that I must learn to live within the present environment. I never followed that advice – how else do we correct the faults of the present – how do we add value to the company that employs us if we just place our heads in the sand.
Yet, I recognize I can’t change the system we live governmental system we live – my guess, like the Roman and British empires it will just end – like at some time we individually die. I have no reasonable choice but to vote for the least of the two incompetent representatives of my choice. Woe be our nation!
If this is printed, I’d like to know how the readers of this feel. Maybe I’m just a confused old idealistic man and all will be well, I hope that is the case for our nation’s sake.
Sincerely,
Jim Ruetten
Jefferson
