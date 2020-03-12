Dear Editor:
Are you registered to vote? How can you be sure? You may have been accidentally or intentionally purged from the voter lists. Younger voters are disproportionally affected by removals because they are more likely to change their address.
It’s important to check your registration status periodically to ensure that you haven’t been removed. If you have moved since you last voted, you need to update your voter registration.
You can confirm your registration status is active by going to the My Voter Page (MVP) Website, https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. Under the MVP Login, follow the instructions and click submit. If you get a page saying that your registration cannot be found, recheck that you entered all of your information correctly. If you entered correctly and are still told that your information cannot be located, then you are not registered to vote and will need to re-register. You can register at the MVP Website.
While on the MVP Website, make sure your address and other information are correct. If not, update your voter information. Your address must be updated no later than 30 days prior to an election. The State, usually, will send you a postcard confirming your address change and telling you where your new polling place is. But make sure by checking yourself at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
The State’s new voting equipment requires more space and electrical outlets; therefore, many polling locations have changed. Voters can check map.sos.ga.gov to see if their polling location has changed. However, for the upcoming March 24th Presidential Primary, voters may want to call their county registrar’s office at 706-367-6377.
Jackson County voter information can be found at https://www.jacksoncountygov.com/192/Elections-Registration-Office.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
