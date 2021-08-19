Dear Editor:
I want to commend the Jackson Herald for its August 11, coverage of recent Jackson County School System meetings and for the editorial in the same issue.
It is crucial whenever a health event is politicized to follow the science. Yes, the science may change over time. That is what makes science so powerful. It responds to evidence. As citizens we are obligated to inform ourselves on events in our community and the wider world, including the science.
Thank you and your staff for your efforts to keep the folks in our county informed.
Sincerely,
Judith Preissle
Jackson County
