Dear Editor: As a life-long runner, former high school cross country coach and now, the grandfather of an elite high school distance runner, I would like to commend everyone involved in organizing and executing the race at Lamar Murphy Park last Saturday.
The course was a great course for runners as well as for spectators. The varied terrain and relatively smooth ground surface made for a fast course for the runners.
The layout of the course provided many locations where the runners could be observed multiple times during the race. This also allowed for adequate distancing according to Covid-19 guidelines.
This is the type of event that could put Jackson County on the map in the realm of high school distance running in Georgia. Congratulations on a race well run.
Sincerely,
Steve Hicks
Denmark High School Grandparent
Waverly Hall
