Dear Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to Hoschton attorney Barry E. King, a member of the State Bar’s Board of Governors, on his election and installation as the new president of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Bar Association.
Additional congratulations go to the association’s new vice president, Piedmont Circuit Juvenile Court staff attorney Melinda Nelson, and treasurer, Assistant Public Defender Princeton M. Hynes.
Georgia’s local and voluntary bar associations fulfill an important responsibility in the legal profession’s mission to serve the public and the justice system. We salute these officers for their commitment to lead their fellow Bar members in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
