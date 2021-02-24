Dear Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position — Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda.
We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people—before it's too late. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Sincerely,
Edith Cunningham
