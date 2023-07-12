So much “feeling” goes into these discussions that is related to personal circumstances and history. I grew up with guns. My brother had a BB gun by the time he was 8, a 22 rifle by the time he was 12, and hunting with shotguns by the time he was a teen. Our kids were taught gun safety from a young age. That was not universal then and less so today.
There are reasons drivers’ licenses are required to operate vehicles. Would not the same type of requirements for guns make us safer? Know how the weapon works, know the safety rules for using the weapon, know the laws governing use of the weapon, and suspension of license if convicted of a crime using a weapon.
I do not want to take guns from any responsible gun owner. But I am not convinced that a good guy with a gun handles a bad guy with a gun. In 2021, approximately 49,000 deaths were related to guns, of which 4750 were children under the age of 18. An average of 70 women are shot and killed by their intimate partner every month. Would gun licensure prevent all these deaths? Of course not. How many lives saved to equal the inconvenience and cost of gun registration and licensing? I say one. What do you say?
(0) comments
