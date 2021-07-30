Dear Editor:
There is a problem with the number of people being vaccinated. The reporting from the Biden Administration and the news media has been very misleading. These entities want to treat any American not vaccinated like a criminal and not admit most of the problem exisits with the Biden Administration. We all know what happened in New York by putting infected people in with healthy, older people. This should be labeled involuntary manslaughter. So, what is happening now?
Some facts not completely up to date: The four previous months before this current President, the average amount of illegal immigrants was 70,000 per month. Now, the illegal population under Biden has increased by: Feb. 97,600, Mar. 167,240, Apr. 173,686 and May 172,011 according to reliable news reports. That is what we know about and not the actual figures. These people are welcomed by the Biden Administration and are transported throughout the United States. Are they vaccinated? (no) Are they examined for the virus? (no). Who is really responsible for the increase? Common sense tells you the answer to the question. Why is the Biden Administration and the news media coming down on Americans and completely ignoring the bigger problem? Our government seems to be more concerned about illegals than they are about American citizens.
Something to think about: Involuntary manslaughter by the Biden Administration. You decide.
Sincerely,
Bill Berkowsky
Jefferson
