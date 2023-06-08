Dear Editor:
They said that House Republicans had no chance to strike a deal on the debt-ceiling and were laughed off by the President and media.
Despite that, under the leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republicans were able to force President Biden and Senate Democrats to the negotiating table. With this, Speaker McCarthy was able to strike deal that blocks $5 trillion in new taxes proposed by the President, eliminates this year's funding for Biden's army of IRS agents, cuts back billions in unspent Covid funds, amongst other things.
This is a landmark victory for Republicans especially given the fact that we hold a slim 5 seat majority in the House and do not have control of the Senate or White House. So that's why it's disappointing that so many House Republicans are on the wrong side of this, including one here in North Georgia. Most of these have endorsed former President Donald Trump who has endorsed an economic default so he can get back in power and go on a vendetta against those he perceives as political enemies.
Despite the fact that an economic default would have catastrophic consequences for American workers and small business owners, especially here in North Georgia, that's exactly what a good portion of House Republicans appear to want.
I hope that voters remember the names of those who tried to rob us Republicans of our biggest victory in over a decade come primary season.
Sincerely,
TJ Dearman
Former Chairman
Jackson County GOP
