Dear Editor: This is a note to you, Mike Buffington, and the Democratic Party.
I find it ironic that your editorial and their letters of disagreement all ended up in the same paper most of the time. You wrote this editorial the same week that the other people wrote rebuttals thinking that the people of Jackson County are dumb enough to not know the difference. All you are doing is attacking Tommy Benton for standing up for the people of Jackson County at the state capitol about our heritage and the rhetoric at the state capitol.
John Lewis has never done anything for the people of Georgia except get resolutions and bills passed for "give away" programs.
The last 52 years of my life, I have listened to all the praise for the Democratic Party. Abraham Lincoln was the president during the Civil War. If I'm not mistaken, the president was a Republican and was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth, a Democrat. President Lincoln was the one who freed the slaves, wrote the Emancipation Proclamation and if not assassinated, he would have done much more for the African-American people of this country.
The KKK was first begun as a vigilante group to protect citizens from carpet baggers, scalawags, and groups such as the Union League and sorry white people who would not take care of their families and mistreated them. As time passed, the KKK turned into an organization that mistreated and was anti-African-America, Jews, immigrants and Catholics. They were Democrats. The Southern Conservative Democrats realized the Republicans were right about "give away" programs leading to dependency on the government.
Tommy Benton is a retired history teacher and has studied the Civil War extensively. Tommy Benton was published by the Republican Party for being historically correct and not politically correct. He has the right to voice his opinion and just because you don't agree with him doesn't make him a bigot or racist.
Sincerely,
Joe Sikes
