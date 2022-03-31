Dear Editor:
It seems almost every week, like clockwork, I open the paper and become subjected to yet another obsessive/compulsive editorial diatribe against President Trump by editor Mike Buffington.
The latest diatribe focused on Trump’s supposed idolization of Vladimir Putin and his Russia. To paraphrase the late, great William F. Buckley: “I don’t want to insult the Editor’s intelligence by suggesting that he actually believes what he just wrote.”
I ask: “Did Putin seize Crimea and invade the rest of Ukraine under Trump’s watch or was it under Obama and Biden? Lo and behold, it was the latter. And who removed Trump’s imposed sanctions on Russia’s energy pipeline to Germany only to stop construction of our Keystone pipeline? Gee, that would be Joe Biden! Whose administration is trying to secure a nuclear deal with Iran having Russia (absurdly enough) negotiating on our behalf, Trump’s or Biden’s? Maybe it’s Biden and not Trump who is in bed with Putin. Our Editor alleges Trump ‘savaged” NATO. Is getting NATO members to actually pay a commitment of 2% of their GPD to finance NATO operations actually savaging? NATO’s Secretary General profusely thanked Trump and stated NATO has become significantly stronger as a result of getting NATO members to meet their obligations.
The Editor states according to Stephanie Grisham, Trump admired Putin’s ability to kill people. She never heard him say that. She said that’s what she thinks Trump thinks (I guess she is clairvoyant). And I think she is trying to sell books. The Editor alleges Trump courted the dictators of Russia and North Korea. He courted North Korea so well that they actually ceased nuclear testing every other week since this courtship began. What a terrible thing! And he courted Putin so well that he never even thought about invading Ukraine under Trump’s watch.
So there!
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
(Thanks Jim for your comments. I'd argue that Putin didn't need to invade Ukraine while Trump was in office since Trump attempted to undermine Ukraine for him. It was Trump who attempted to extort Ukraine's leaders by withholding military aide to Ukraine and it was Trump who undermined NATO. Putin had no reason to actually invade because Trump was doing his dirty work. Even now, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Your continued adoration of Trump in spite of the facts is troubling. The cult of Trumpism is dying, as evidenced by the small crowd he drew to Commerce last weekend. —Mike)
