Dear Editor:

As a father and grandfather, I was saddened and repulsed by the speech given by Democrat Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, prior to handing the post of House Speaker to Kevin McCarthy. His divisive “A to Z” - Democrat to Republican - comparison list, was at best the 2nd act to Speaker Pelosi’s “ripping to pieces” of the House copy of the 2020 State of Union speech. Jeffries’ speech, with all of its callousness, and all of its red meat tossing to the Left’s base, is a preview of what’s to come this year and next. This country is only a presidential election away from a repeat of 2017. The disgusting display that was the Democrats passing of the gavel to McCarthy, in my opinion, is a preview of what this country will see, following any Republican presidential candidate win in 2024. 2017 gave us “Mostly peaceful” riots across the country. Jeffries’, his party, and the media, have no qualms about setting the stage for a repeat of that, in 2024.

