As a father and grandfather, I was saddened and repulsed by the speech given by Democrat Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, prior to handing the post of House Speaker to Kevin McCarthy. His divisive “A to Z” - Democrat to Republican - comparison list, was at best the 2nd act to Speaker Pelosi’s “ripping to pieces” of the House copy of the 2020 State of Union speech. Jeffries’ speech, with all of its callousness, and all of its red meat tossing to the Left’s base, is a preview of what’s to come this year and next. This country is only a presidential election away from a repeat of 2017. The disgusting display that was the Democrats passing of the gavel to McCarthy, in my opinion, is a preview of what this country will see, following any Republican presidential candidate win in 2024. 2017 gave us “Mostly peaceful” riots across the country. Jeffries’, his party, and the media, have no qualms about setting the stage for a repeat of that, in 2024.
Jeffries’ speech, especially its sophomoric list, was nothing more than food for the fanatic, or ignition for the ignorant. His list began with Autocracy (Republican) verses American values (Democrat). The best example this country has for Autocracy was the four terms of F.D.R. and his attempt at packing the Supreme Court. American Values? The audacity of any Democrat House Minority Leader using the term American Values! For more than the past decade, America has had to suffer through The Left being triggered by the mere utterance of the term American Values.
The speech and it’s list, obviously targeted at the ignorant or easily amused, was painful to watch. Especially for those with a dictionary, or any basic grasp of history. It was certainly the opposite of the Democrat column’s “Maturity” and “Benevolence”, and lacked that columns “Substance. It definitely didn’t invoke, nor invite, “Hopefulness”, another word on Jeffries Democrat list.
Jeffries’ Republican list of words included “Bigotry”, “Extremism”, “Fascism”, “Gaslighting”, “Racism”, “Slander”, “Tyranny”, “Ugliness”, and “Voter suppression”. What an “Inclusionary” way to reach out to half of the “People”, two words that he ironically placed on his Democrat list of words.
As common as it’s tossed around today, I bet that most people don’t know what Gaslighting means. Gaslighting: “A form of psychological manipulation in which the abuser attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in the victim’s mind. Typically, gaslighters are seeking to gain power and control over the other person, by distorting reality and forcing them to question their own judgement and intuitions”. Jeffries’s entire speech was gaslighting.
The term Fascism has become as meaningless as Racism and Voter Suppression. The dictionary tells us that Fascism is “…..a way of organizing a society in which a government ruled by a dictator controls the lives of the people and in which people are not allowed to disagree with the government.” I’m not sure where the Left in this country sees Fascism, I’m sure they can give us examples. From where I’m sitting, I point to the Democrat party’s recent use of, and weaponizing of, the IRS, FBI, DOJ, Google, Facebook, and Twitter as examples of fascism, if any examples exist at all.
Voter Suppression? Based on the record high 2022 voter turnout in Georgia, one can surmise that Voter Suppression now means requiring ID, prohibiting political activists from handing out pizza and drinks to voters in line, requiring voters to personally request a mail-in ballot, and limiting ballot drop boxes. Voter integrity is a far cry from the Democrat and medias collective Chicken Little-like panicked screams of “Jim Crow: 2.0”, reasonable people might conclude. However, Jeffries knows well, when all else fails, go back to race.
What bothers me about Hakeem Jeffries, is an interview that he recently gave to The Atlantic. In that interview, and just as unwarranted as his stupid “A to Z” list, Jeffries offered this: “I approach EVERY ISSUE first and foremost with an understanding that systemic racism has been in the soil of America for over 400 years”. That’s a dangerous default for a House Minority leader to harbor in 2023, and certainly not a constructive default. This is the same Jeffries who called for the Senate to “detonate the filibuster”, while referring to the minority protecting congressional maneuver as a “Jim Crow-era relic”.
Do you want to know what concerns me the most about Hakeem Jeffries, and those like him? In 2007, a professor at the University of Delaware gave this definition of the term Racist: “The term applies to all white people ( I.e., people of European descent) living in the United States, regardless of class, gender, religion, culture or sexuality. By this definition, people of color cannot be racist, because as people within the United States system, they do not have the power to back up their prejudices, hostilities, or acts of discrimination.” Many on the Left have adopted this definition of Racism/Racist. In my view, Hakeem Jeffries seems to be one of them.
One only needed to watch Jeffries deliver his speech, then watch him as he sat among his peers to listen to the new Speaker give his acceptance speech, to see and hear the vitriol. Race relations in America will only suffer more with a Congressional Minority leader who admittedly approaches every issue “first and foremost with an understanding that systemic racism has been in the soil of America for over 400 years.” Somewhat ignorantly gaslighting, for any political leader of the Democrat party. Then again, my history books are a bit dated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.