Dear Editor:
I read Mike Buffington's opinion piece, “Politicians need to tamp down their rhetoric” and I would like to tender a couple of comments.
• I think it’s disingenuous to try to draw some sort of a parallel between George Wallace and Doug Collins. Wallace, a Democrat, never, to my knowledge, apologized for any of his racist words or actions. Collins apologized immediately and forcefully retracted his statement. In the rare instance I hear someone from the left apologize there’s always a big “BUT” attached, with so much emphasis on the “but” that it doesn’t seem much of an apology at all.
• I also think it’s fair to say Collins made his ill-thought out remarks out of frustration. Trump takes out a murderous Iran general and terrorist and the political left and media make Trump out to be the villain and the general a sympathetic figure. That makes me frustrated!
• Last, he made innuendo that Fox News is a right-wing network. What do you call CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC The New York Times, The Washington Post and others… balanced and fair minded journalists? I hope not.
Sincerely,
Jim Siegendorf
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.