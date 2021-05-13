Dear Editor:
Mike Buffington's editorial of May 5, titled "Get the jab" give me pause for thought.
By what medical and scientific authority has he determined that taking this unapproved experimental medical treatment is a good idea?
He posit that people are not taking the jab for political reasons and that these same people are looking out for their self-interest and failing to provide for the "greater good."
Seems to me that his is the one making this a political issue.
A lot of us have been very hesitant in not taking the flu shot yearly. We think twice before injecting things into our bodies that we are not certain will help us.
Your recommendation to "take the jab" is the best reason I could give somebody to not "take the jab."
Sincerely,
Bill Curtis
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.