Dear Editor:
Poor Aunt Jemima. She has been tried and convicted. Her punishment- death- has been decided. Although the execution has not yet been administered, it will not be delayed, as her crime warrants her immediate removal from the American scene, even though she had been an icon of American culture, and loved by many, for over a century.
For generations Americans from all backgrounds enjoyed Saturday morning pancake breakfasts or Sunday night waffles with Aunt Jemima, but, alas, no more. She will be put to death. What did she do? She was an African American lady originally depicted in advertising with a red bandana around her hair with an obvious skill of cooking excellent pancakes.
In the 1980's, Aunt Jemima became very sophisticated and had her hair nicely coiffured, wore pearls and a white collared blouse. She was born in the late 1800's in the image of an African-American lady who was a cook and storyteller. Was there stereotyping? No doubt. But don't forget that in the days of wood burning stoves and no air conditioning, lots of women wore their hair wrapped in a bandana because of the heat. Many African American ladies were known to be excellent cooks. The owner of the Aunt Jemima brand, Quaker Oats Company, has decided to kill her to promote racial equality. Never mind their logo is a stereotyped image of a member of the Quaker, or more formally the Religious Society of Friends, religious sect. Apparently, religious equality is not important to the Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc.
Uncle Ben, the purveyor of rice that is sold worldwide and one of the best sellers in the United States is also being killed. He is an elderly African American gentleman who is nicely dressed wearing a bowtie. The owner of the Uncle Ben's brand, Mars, Inc., says the image came from an African American rice grower who was known for his quality rice. But his death will be slow because a replacement has to be "evolved" as Uncle Ben's brand owner has stated. Apparently in the name of racial equality, Uncle Ben's pending death was announced just hours after Aunt Jemima's. Uncle Ben will eventually be killed when his replacement "evolves."
Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben should have seen their deaths coming. Mia, the Native American woman depicted on the Land O'Lakes, Inc. packaging since the 1920's, was unceremoniously killed just before Aunt Jemima's and Uncle Ben's pending deaths were announced. Poor Mia was not tried, and her crimes were not discussed. Puff! She was gone! The artist who last painted Mia, who is now deceased, was a Native American of the Ojibwe tribe. According to his son, he accurately depicted Mia in traditional dress, and even accurately depicted the ground Mai was sitting on in an area well known to the Native Americans. His depiction was not racial, but a statement of cultural pride. However in order to promote racial equality, Land O'Lakes removed Mia, the Native American lady, but kept the land she was sitting on as part of their logo. That theme is painfully familiar to every Native American- remove the Native Americans but keep their land.
Betty Crocker better go into hiding. Obviously a white middle class lady, she could easily be defined as a WASP (white Anglo-Saxon protestant). The unnamed ingenious person depicted on the Eskimo Pie products is certainly in danger. Miss Chiquita, the Latin lady dressed extravagantly in traditional, celebratory clothing who promotes bananas, should be worried. Certainly the days are numbered for Chef Boyardee, the famous chef who stereotypes Italians' love of food and cooking excellence. The very definition of racial equality demands that any depiction of any person and hence their race must be extinguished from American culture. Equality demands it.
Morgan Freeman was right. Racism is perpetuated by our obsession with it. We help keep it alive by our constant dialog. There are racist people for sure. Removing advertising icons from our culture is not going to change their mind. Conducting a Black Miss America contest, promoting a United Negro College Fund, or celebrating a Black History Month only enforces a racist's opinion. Drop racism from the infusion into our daily lives. Stop defining race as a difference. Everyone is different. Some are male, some female. Some rich, some poor. Some highly educated, some not so much. And the list goes on. Those differences have nothing to do with race but are totally dependent upon the individual. We all do have one thing in common — we are Americans. We all live together in our communities and participate in our American experience. Let’s focus on our commonality and not exploit our differences!
Sincerely,
Wayne Whitelaw
