Dear Editor:
The President says the U.S. is in an economic boom “the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
This isn’t true. We had stronger growth during Obama’s last three years in office than we’ve had since 2017. The last three years merely continues a modest and steadily-improving economy that started back in 2009.
Yes, we have record low unemployment and a record high stock market but danger lies ahead. Buried inside the President’s $4.8 trillion budget proposal are ominous safety net cuts to Medicaid, student loan assistance, affordable housing, food stamps and education.
The 2017 tax cut bump put a little money in some pockets and lots of money in a few pockets. That bump’s gone and the morning-after headache is a killer — not because our national debt is stratospherically out of control, though it is — but because the hard-working lower and middle classes see their pocketbooks empty while being told everything’s fantastic.
Could you handle an unexpected $500 plumbing bill? Are you over 66 and your Social Security check never lasts the month? Did you forego filling a prescription recently to pay rent? Do you work two jobs that pay a fraction of what you once earned with one? Do your "gig economy" jobs provide health insurance and a pension or a 401k? Are you the single mother wanting to work, but can’t because day care devours your meager paycheck? Do you realize Medicare doesn’t cover nursing home care and what’s keeping your father in a nursing home is Medicaid? One-third of manufacturing employees are on food stamps or other federal assistance programs.
Throughout this 11-year recovery, the poor and powerless have been in a jungle, trying to survive but falling further behind.
Candidate Trump said he would never touch entitlements. When will he come for Medicare and Social Security? He will, you know.
When that happens, the poor and powerless we’ve chastised for not working hard enough or being ambitious enough will have company because we’ll all be in that jungle with them.
Nothing says American greatness like a poor, unhealthy, and under-educated population.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
South Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.