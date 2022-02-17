Dear Editor:
Obviously Mike Buffington is a hard core cult democrat and all he does is print what he hears on CNN.
I am a conservative and I don't have to do any soul searching. I guess he don't see which way his party is taking our country. How much longer before we become a socialist country. I can't believe he would mention BLM in his article as they are the most corrupt, violent terrorist organization in the country.
The protest on Jan 6 was a protest against a stolen election. I guess he doesn't remember all the violence in democrat cities the year before.
If he believes Joe Biden got over 80 million votes without voter fraud then his IQ must be at the bottom of the barrel.
I enjoy reading the paper every week and even sometimes his editorial is good, but anytime he gets into politics, I see a lot of blind stupidity.
Sincerely,
Ron Lewallen
(1) comment
Yes sir I agree! He needs to get education on what it’s been like under the democrats and watching CNN is the problem they are very racist and hate bating network!!!
