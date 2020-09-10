Dear Editor: In our Democracy, the greatest power we have is our VOTE.
Every 2 or 4 or 6 years, we get the opportunity to tell our government what kind of country we want. That is why we must protect it and use it — every time. Our government does a number of things to make it more convenient to exercise our right to vote. Voting by mail is one of them.
With coronavirus, it can also be a challenge in Georgia. Voting by mail can keep us safe from viruses and is a convenient method to meet our civic responsibility. There are no transportation or childcare problems to solve and we can vote when it best suits our schedule.
A recent analysis of the last Georgia election indicated that depending where you live, the average wait time could be 6 minutes or close to an hour.
You don’t need a reason to vote absentee in Georgia; all you have to do is submit an application for a ballot and you can do so on-line at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
Alternatively, you can request your local Board of Elections to send you an application.
If your absentee application form is completely and accurately filled out, you will be sent an official absentee ballot. When you receive your absentee ballot, fill it out completely as instructed. Make no stray marks,comments, don’t use X’s or checks, etc. Completely blacken in the circle by your candidate of choice.
Follow the instructions on the return envelope, where you must sign an oath; otherwise, your ballot could be rejected. Either return your absentee ballot by mail using two postage stamps at least two weeks prior to November 3rd, or place your ballot in an Absentee Ballot Drop Box in your county, or hand deliver it to your local Board of Elections office on or before November 3.
If you don’t vote for your own interests, who will? Everyone has a voice and wants to be heard in one way or another. VOTING IS YOUR VOICE!
Sincerely,
Douglas Riley
Belle Springs Woods
