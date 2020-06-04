Dear Editor:
Community demise is occurring daily in families, various organizations, and yes, even a place of worship. Unfortunately, leadership is ineffective and not present. Therefore, an individual's minds need to steer clear of deteriorating and focus on being a community that is thriving. So, I believe it is the hearts and minds of those that reside there is the strength of any community.
The leaders of municipalities need everyone's participation. I believe that teamwork is pertinent. Thus, the residents must work in collaboration with their leaders to secure the appropriate tone for their county or city.
I think that everyone can create a useful multi-cultural and multi-ethnic community. By doing so will illustrate to potential new residents or business owners, the county or city is a great fit.
Furthermore, I believe that responsibility and accountability are vital essentials. In like manner, every decision made results in consequence. Sometimes, that decision stems from someone's actions and attitude that is not dubious toward the issue. Thus, a positive attitude is critical. I think about the words of John Maxwell: "The greatest day in your life and mine is when we take responsibility for our attitudes. That's the day we truly grow up."
Of course, I believe, just like individuals having an appetite for a portion of food, the same craving must be present for their community. So, there must be individuals who share the same thirst or passion. Hence, I acquiesce with Zig Ziglar: "When you catch a glimpse of your potential, that's when passion is born."
Nevertheless, these are just a few suggestions, and trusting more cohesion will arise for communities to be productive.
Sincerely,
Rev. Timothy Sands
Senior Pastor
New Hope A.M.E. Church, Hoschton
Reverend Sands is the Senior Pastor of New Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church (Hoschton, Georgia) as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Esdras Innovation, Inc. in Atlanta. He can be reached at timsands@esdrasinnovation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.