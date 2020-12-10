Dear Editor:
Benjamin Franklin once said ,"This Constitution…can only end in despotism…when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other."
In my estimation we are on the cusp of exactly the circumstances he implied. The far liberal left is not shy in their “Pied Piper” song of follow me and you will have all you need and we, the government will take care you from birth to the grave. That is should you be blessed enough to actually experience birth. Their hideous song includes verses of open borders, eliminating free speech, taxing our ability to determine how we defend ourselves, our homes, families and maybe the most attractive verse to the socialist\communist leaning portion of the population, a complete governmental takeover of healthcare and the energy industries. God bless those farting cows... They also are working tirelessly to destroy our freedom for self-reliance and determining our own path through life. All in the name of “Keeping you safe”.
With their call for free college, healthcare, housing and government provided salary, our children and grandchildren will be reduced to a life of crushing taxes. And they will not know the freedoms we enjoyed years ago.
There is over half the population of our once great country who are denounced, degraded and most of all ridiculed for demanding the rule of law. The Constitution is not a living, breathing document but are firm words, set forth by men with steel backbones, in the wake of a successful revolution over tyranny, tried by the fire of over two hundred years of political challenges, civil war and crisis. We are also degraded for demanding our right to worship the true and living God however and whenever we desire. Again, we are told all in the name of “Keeping you safe”.
Mr. Franklin also said, "Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters." And that’s exactly where we are to today with BLM, Antifa, and the woke\cancel culture. There is nothing virtuous about any of the afore mentioned radical groups and they are completely out of the closet now. Their true colors are showing and its not Red, White and Blue. They do not want freedom but masters who intrude into their lives every minute of every day.
As Mr. Franklin was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?”
To which Franklin supposedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
We, the conservative segment of society are in the fight of our lifetime for the future of our children and grandchildren and this glorious republic. If we do not stand up, vote and make our voices heard, we will lose the very soul of our country, freedom. Again, all in the name of “Keeping you safe”.
Thank you for your consideration.
Kevin Williams
Jefferson
