Dear Editor:
Could Jackson County School taxes be lowered for seniors! Pray tell.
Most, if not all, seniors are in an uproar of the direction of their current real estate tax bill. Looking at an actual bill, there has been no increase in the appraised value in the years 2021 and 2022. Jackson County assesses the tax base at 40% of this value times the school’s Maintenance and Operation millage rate of 16.576 mills . The millage rate has also not increased in 2021 & 22. Seniors over 65 get another $50,000 deduction if earned income (wages) is less than $25,000.
So take an age 65 homeowner in a home valued at $300,000 x .40 =$120,000 minus the $50,000, tax is based on $70,000. That times the millage rate of 16.576 per thousand equals $1,160 in just the school tax. Repayment of a School Bond gets another piece at 2.70 mills, but without the extra $50,000 deduction or $320. So this person in 2022 would have paid $1,480 in school taxes.
But what happened? Along came the state property appraisers. Based on some actual perused assessments, the fair market values of homes increased 19%. This is based on the entire state of Georgia with the appraisers applying their take on the current market value of homes and then using averages, algorithms, and other mathematical calculations to arrive at this increase in property values.
Everyone, not just seniors, is screaming “not right” “too much” “not comparable property values imputed” and some other rather “angry” language.
But at one of the first meetings in Braselton to discuss these issues, all the shouting was about "their” assessment. In this personalization the moderators could not respond. The real questions about what are the possible solutions? What are chances of school board moderations? What about the county possible reductions? The questions were not forthcoming to give moderators any chance of input.
So, using our example above the $300,000 home now has a fair market value of $357,000. Our age 65 senior, doing the math, has school tax of $1,538 (based on last year's millage rate) and bond of $385.66 for a total of $1,923.56, a $443.56 increase. We haven’t added in the county tax to this bill yet. Encouraging is the county millage rate has been slowly decreasing from 9.416 in 2018 to 7.80 in 2022.
Here is the real hurt. Susie, the homeowner, bought her home in 1987 on an acre lot for $30,000. She was 29. A Google search shows Georgia real estate taxes in 1987 were 3.3 percent of personal income. Husband made $22,500 that year. Assume no adjustments tax was $744. Due to its location next to an upscale neighborhood and commercial property the home is now appraised at $650,000. Susie is widowed, living on $18,000 of social security and a pension of $350 a month (subject to tax) for $22,200 of annual income, out of the poverty levels for any additional benefits. In 2023 the poverty level for an individual is $13,590 of income. Above that income are very limited benefits if any.
So Suzies’ tax is 40% of $650,000= $260,000-$50000 exemption =$210,000 x school millage 16.576 =$3,481. Plus School bond 260K x .027 = $720 = $4,201 in school board tax. Now the county (no person exemption) so $260000 x .09138 =$2,376.
Susie’s’ Real Estate tax is $6,577. If she lives in West Jackson a Fire tax adds another $944 for $7,521 on a gross income of $22,200. She cannot afford to pay this.
Dr Philip Brown, Jackson County School Superintendent, said in a recent meeting, that he “needs and desires to have conversations about solutions for seniors and tax solutions. This might mean tax shifts.”
Just what does that entail without looking at what is happening in Jackson County. The City of Commerce stands alone and has its own tax base for its schools. The big S&K battery operation along I-85 belongs to Commerce. Jackson County gets none of its taxes. The same is for the City of Jefferson that also stands alone. Thus, the rest of Jackson County School Board gets none of the property taxes out of the cities of Commerce and Jefferson.
Dr. Brown provided some numbers on requirements for Jackson Schools. Brown stated that his number one goal is to pay off school debt first. State Grant funding does provide another $7,677,340 in income that is expected to continue. There are two School Bonds in force. First target is one to be paid off in 2025. The second is for the new Jackson County High School and Elementary School that is covered by the SPLOST but is $5 million short of 2032 due date. Dr. Brown is eyeing a new school in West Jackson due to growth. “We probably will need a new bond,” he states. West Jackson elementary school services 3,187 homes.
The board’s cost is $1,896 per employee for health insurance times 1,384 employees per the JCSB home page. Do the math.
The School Board is expecting 3,000 more students in 2023. They will need more employees and teachers. Dr. Brown indicates they budget $100,000 to get a teacher, and $50,000 for another employee.
Salaries of all is added into these totals with Dr. Brown stating 88% of budget is toward personnel.
To look at costs, Dr. Brown is employing technology to help. He is adding GPS monitors to the school buses to learn where they are, and miles traveled. The current fleet of 162 buses, averages a total of 8,900 miles per day. Consolidation of routes is a possibility. The unknown is what will be maintenance costs, gas prices, and the purchase of additional buses. Will that be going to electric? “All options are open”
“We won’t get the tax digest until late July, at which time the millage rate is set, which may be lower,” states Dr. Brown. “We are budgeting now based only on estimates of what it will be and on the growth potential of revenue.”
Solutions to being able to reduce the school Board taxes to possibly enter into an elimination and/or reduction for those over 65 are being discussed. Looking for additional sources of income, is the “might mean Tax shifts” that Dr. Brown mentioned previously.
The growth, and potential tax resources, is along the I-85 corridor from Braselton to Commerce. Warehouse growth is booming. The Braselton area and West Jackson already have sewer systems in place to accommodate and encourage that growth. These warehouses do pay property taxes. But investors/developers of these warehouses are looking for the billions in revenues these occupied warehouses will provide in the future. An idea floated by an attendee of a recent school meet suggested an idea of a school board education tax on a warehouse based on square feet. Say an occupied 1 million sq. ft. warehouse would have a .002 monthly levee. Thus a $2,000 a month school board tax. An investor with millions of dollars a month in revenue wouldn’t look twice at that. That is probably less than what it would cost to buy, operate, and do maintenance on a forklift monthly.
This is just one idea. For the seniors to get serious about “all” not just theirs, of the tax bills, solutions for replacement revenue needs explored. Yes, the growth of Value of homes and thus more revenue is on the table. From a blog on the site “Next Door Neighbors” MB reported “that seniors over 65 make up 14.4% of the total 83,936 total population for Jackson County according to the 2021 census. This would mean 12,047 seniors over 65. MB writes if the county would give a $1,000 tax break off their current bill would only amount to a very small “deficit” from the county’s tax revenue. MB concludes “The county is growing fast with new subdivisions all over the place. Meaning most will be 'younger' generation moving in the county that would quickly make up for lost senior revenue."
Attend any county council and school board meetings so you can learn what is going on. Listen.
Sincerely,
Larry J. Schmidt
Braselton
