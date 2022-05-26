Dear Editor:
I was surprised to read in a recent opinion piece by Mike Buffington that he isn’t sure when an embryo becomes a human life. The most elementary of biology lessons will teach us that. After all, was the embryo that became Mike Buffington ever anything except a human embryo? If not, then what was it? Certainly not a zebra or an elephant or a donkey or a cat or a dog or any other.
I quote his article, “At some point, an embryo does become a human life.” Perhaps he means the human embryo wasn’t living in its earliest stages of development? If so, biology will also clear that one up for us without any need for faith or religion to enter in. All we have to do is follow the science!
Sincerely,
Becky Alonzo
