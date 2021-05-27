Dear Editor:
As Memorial Day comes and goes, I seek and find names of comrades on the WALL.
We shared bread, laughter, hostilities, and tears.
They are Forever 19 and I am 70 and the only reason my name does not appear on the sculpture is by the Grace of God.
I salute the ones that did not come home and honor those that returned.
Sincerely,
Bob Roller
Sergeant, U. S. Army 1969-72
(1) comment
Thank You, Mr. Roller
