Dear Editor:
I was furious when I read in The Jackson Herald that one man, Tommy Benton, could destroy the town of Pendergrass.
How is that possible or legal?
I hope the residents of Pendergrass will fight for they town and not all it.
I have lost all respect for Tommy Benton. May right prevail,
Sincerely,
Genevieve Shirley
