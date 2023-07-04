Dear Editor:
For decades, Texas was synonymous with prosperity based in very large part on fossil fuel production and consumption. But times they are a ‘changing. Texans know something that Georgians don’t, but soon will:
Dear Editor:
For decades, Texas was synonymous with prosperity based in very large part on fossil fuel production and consumption. But times they are a ‘changing. Texans know something that Georgians don’t, but soon will:
Solar power is as much as 33 percent cheaper than gas power in the United States and onshore wind may be nearly 45 percent cheaper.
Clean energy provided 25 to 30 percent of Texas power in 2022, up from less than 1 percent in 2002.
In 2022, solar and wind power reduced Texas wholesale energy costs by a reported $11 billion!
Utility fees paid by Georgians are sky-rocketing! Georgia consumers should be saving billions of dollars every year by having access to very cheap renewable energy.
A long and growing list of America’s largest corporations and fastest growing companies have committed to conversion to 100% renewable energy and are seeking locations where they can obtain it.
Now is the time for Georgia and Georgians to know what Texans know!
The time for Georgia’s urgent transition to renewable energy and to harvesting the savings and prosperity that transition can bring is now!
Sincerely,
Bruce Menke
Athens
