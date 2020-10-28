Dear Editor: Is the current administration out of step with most American citizens? Numerous pieces of environmental legislation have been overturned by executive order in the past three years. At the same time, most Americans say the government is not doing enough to mitigate the effects of global climate change. Most citizens support every American’s access to affordable health care. Yet the current Administration is working to abolish the Affordable Care Act without offering an alternative. Polls show that most of us do not feel that our country is headed in the right direction.
Our government was founded on the ideal of electing representatives that will represent and enact the majority’s will while recognizing the interests of the minority. At this point, it appears that our government is enacting in line with the minority’s interests and failing to represent and recognize, let alone enact, the will of the majority.
There has never been a more important reason to vote early or on November 3rd. Vote not only for President, but vote down-ticket Senate, Congressional, State, and local elections as well. We need leadership and representation at every level that can restore our government’s integrity and enact the will of the majority on the issues that will determine the future of our nation.
Sincerely,
Babs McDonald
South Jackson
