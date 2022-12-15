Dear Editor:
This Christmas let love in and let time pave the way.
A simple smile. A kind word. A seasons greeting. As a society we are more apt to opening our purses and our wallets this time of year. We want our family and friends to have the very best Christmas. We want to make wishes and dreams come true by purchasing something that will be a reminder that they are thought of and loved. I feel that items have became one of the biggest staples in our society out side of cell phones and social media. We all get excited. We all share our gifts on social media. We tag the people we are with at that moment. Some of them we do not see until a holiday and throughout the year we may share phone calls, texts, emails, video calls but as time speeds forward we accidently put those family members and friends towards the back. As a society we have accepted that this is apart of us sharing our "time" with them. We are counting on technology to be and make our "memories". However we are losing out on the real joy and meaning of Christmas. We are losing out on such simple things that are easy to take for granted.
This Christmas and moving in to 2023 let us change the way we show our loved ones and friends "What they mean to us" instead of "How much they spent on us". Go see that loved one. Go see that friend. Even the people that are no longer with us deserve to be remembered. Go see them. Time is expensive and it has became a luxury to bypass and to count as our, "memories". I know we count taking photos as a? "I was there! I shared this memory"! But did we? Did we capture the feelings? Did we capture the laughs? Did we capture the surprises and the heartfelt words that were spoken to us? Did we capture that hug or kiss? Did we capture that family member or friend that might not be here the following year? Or did we capture that moment when someone says, "Lets get a photo together"? I am thankful that we have such luxuries to be able to take a photo any where we are but we are still losing so much. We are losing the meaning of Christmas. We are losing the memories we all use to look forward to. We are losing time...
This holiday season let us give the most expensive gift of all. Our time and ourselves. Let's bring back those memories of our ancestors and older generations. Make a place for those no longer with us. Make a place for the memories...
Sincerely,
Jessika Jensen
Gainesville
