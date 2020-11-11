Dear Editor: Despite non-stop personal attacks and strong efforts from our local Democratic candidates, Jackson County saw massive Republican victories last week. With voter turnout in the county up almost 36% from 2016, both Representatives Tommy Benton and Houston Gaines won easy re-elections, Senator Frank Ginn was re-elected and Senator-Elect Bo Hatchett will succeed John Wilkinson. County commissioners Jim Hix and Chas Hardy both soundly defeated their democrat opponents. Jackson County’s own Andrew Clyde is the new U.S. Congressman-Elect for the 9th District after easily winning against his Democrat opposition.
I also want to commend Jackson County Election’s Director Jennifer Logan and her staff for the hard work they put in to have all the results in by 9:30 pm on election night.
Lastly, I want to thank everyone who spent the last year campaigning tirelessly for all these candidates whether it was canvassing, making phone calls, or putting out signs. I have met so many of you the last few months and couldn’t be more proud.
I am truly grateful to serve as your county GOP Chair and I hope to proudly represent the people of Jackson County in this role for the years to come!
Sincerely,
TJ Dearman
Chairman, Jackson County GOP
