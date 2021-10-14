Dear Editor:
All Republicans — from Kevin Mcarthy to Rep. Andrew Clyde, to chairman Tom Crow, to Rep. Tommy Benton, and to Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell — should publicly and loudly disown Donald Trump. He is no longer president, but he is the most powerful person in the Republican Party. Who knows who will win in 2024 — I doubt that Trump, Biden or Kamala Harris will be on the ballot.
We seem to forget that Trump attracted 74+ million votes in 2020 and lost by a lot.
If Trump is the Republican nominee, I predict he will lose by more votes this time.
The Dems have more problems than can be listed, much less explained, and they are still preferable to the GOP, which is so entwined with the 2020 election that none of the Republicans — at least whoever has a current position of power — is willing to publicly cross him. At least the Dems appear to be for democracy, which is far and away from Trump's campaign.
It should tell you all you need to know that Trump has no platform, no agenda. He has never believed anything, and he doesn't today.
Sincerely,
Ron Bridgeman
Jefferson
