Dear Editor:
Somehow, we as a society have reached a point where elected officials can stand up and speak with straight faces about the “un-housed residents” in their districts.
The un-housed don’t reside anywhere. A residence is not an overpass bridge, nor a couch for the night, nor a car’s back seat or some clearing in a thicket. The under housed might be staying in a cousin’s spare bedroom or their parents’ basement, or their in-laws’ pool house, with affordable lodging still just a dream.
What we see is the residue and the droppings of the building industry’s galloping unchecked stampede that left affordability in the dust.
The housing industry has refused to make an affordable product because it fails to yield the highest return.
With private markets too feckless to fill the public’s needs, it is time for government to close that gap, even if it returns to something like the “public housing” that was built in the mid-1900’s, with mixed results, but with results nonetheless. Another round of such efforts would likely be better planned and executed.
New public housing today amounts to an “approved” camp on the edge of town that provides jiffy johnnies, trash service, and water stations. Citizens served at the level of war refugees. The famous list of inalienable rights stops just short of a roof over the head, of a clean, safe, and decent space for happiness’ pursuit.
We can see, with a quick glance over the shoulder, that government jumped to rescue the supply end of the housing market when its finance wing’s Ponzi-scheme card house collapsed in ‘08. The demand end needs rescue now.
It’s time for the government to jump once again. The only question is how high.
Sincerely,
Jim Baird
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.