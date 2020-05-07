Dear Editor:
(In response to the letter to the editor on April 29 from Jackson County GOP chairman TJ Dearman:) I don't know what a neo-Confederate is, but I would welcome Rep. Tommy Benton’s reasons for his disassociating his name from the Martin Luther King memorial at the state capitol.
A helpful discussion would be whether Mr. Pete Fuller and Mr. Benton (who will face each other in November's elections) would approach that situation differently, given the option.
I don’t know what a radical left-wing agenda is, but I would like to know how Mr. Fuller’s policies demonstrate that he has one. If it’s about proposing mailed ballots during the virus, let’s ask “is it wacky to vote in person during the virus?”
“Is it wacky for some of us but not all of us to vote in person during the virus?”
“What do doctors say?”
Is there a good reason to look at the way the last election was conducted? Who gets to decide that it would be useful? What reasons would support a look back? Which data gets considered? Can we ask the questions without “stirring the pot,” fomenting “constant partisan attacks and constant attacks against rivals?"
Politicians, say what you think. Summarizing your positions, or others’ positions, in catch phrases makes you look uninformed or not curious.
And grow up, politicians. I’m too old to put up with soft maneuvers and negative-distraction crutches from any of you.
Sincerely,
Carol Holzhalb
