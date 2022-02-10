Dear Editor: Being shown wrong doing only for the sake of producing guilt is non-productive, just as making a big deal out of a non-issue is also non-productive.
I am referring to Sen. Bo Hatchett's bill, Senate Bill 377, which would prohibit any education system in Ga. from teaching Critical Race Theory.
The point of education is to teach right and wrong as well as how to read and write about it. Mr. Hatchett, you say “we must stop divisive concepts from being taught in Ga. colleges and Universities and seeping down into our K-12 schools."
Then quit supporting the idea that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and declaring that Big Tech is denying him his right to free speech. He is the most divisive entity in politics the US has ever seen.
I am not writing this to criticize Republican support of Trump, but rather about some of your reasons for introducing this bill. CRT is taking tough facts from history and asking, “Do you think this is fair? Should it stop? How do we work together to change the obvious discrimination against black Americans and make it a more equal playing field for all?”
We constantly repeat mistakes from history because we do not know or pay attention to history, therefore we refuse to change our thought processes, continuing to make laws which keep us ignorant and suppressive, which is what this bill does.
If you white men feel guilty about this, do something constructive to stop it. This bill is not constructive. Also, banning books and thought stretching education was one of the first things that Hitler’s congresses did in Germany in the 1930’s. Are you Republicans suggesting we go that route as well?
What you all should be doing is looking into why a black woman who had committed a felony in Tenn. but can legally re-establish her voting rights, was given a 6-year prison sentence for trying to do so. Also, look into why are men who obviously interfered in the 2020 presidential election not being charged with the crimes they committed (Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn to name a few), while this poor lady has been denied her rights to vote, and personal freedom. Is it because she is black? Or because she is a woman? A deadly combination for all American females.
Then, make sure that this type of discrimination does not happen to any Ga. citizen! The last comment I have is about Randy Robertson’s remarks about the Senate’s push “to stiffen criminal penalties for riotous conduct and hampering law enforcement.” Don’t forget that Trump is now calling on his minions to have the biggest protests in history if he is indicted by the Fulton Co. grand jury for his crime of interfering in our election by demanding the Secretary of State arrange voter fraud by giving him over 11,000 votes he did not receive.
If you think this would be a totally peaceful protest, you are naïve. Trump subtly implies violence and encourages it from his followers. They get the message. If you don’t believe this, contact the DA in Fulton Co. and ask how many in her office, family and friends have been violently threatened to the extent that she has asked for extra government protection for them and all workers in the government buildings downtown.
Ironically, this bill then might first be used against Trump supporters if it should pass — not the intended people who support Black Lives Matter. Does that matter to the “law-makers”?
May God give ya’ll wisdom and may you start showing some honest care for ALL the people of Ga. as you carry out your Republican 4 point agenda for the “improvement” of Georgians.
Sincerely,
Margaret Holifield
Maysville
Bravo Ms. Holifield! It cannot be said any better. It's time for our elected officials to step up for all of Georgia's citizens, not just the white male ones, and work to stop discrimination and promote equality and access to the ballot for all. Time to stop tilting at non-existent windmills to pacify people who tried to overthrow our government. She's right that Trump and those who help him try to overthrow the election should be charged, prosecuted, and if found guilty, sent to prison. How refreshing it is to hear her voice above the usual Republican clamor and claptrap.
On a different note, can someone please explain to me when killing police became "legitimate political discourse"? I guess Putin is about to engage in some "legitimate political discourse" in Ukraine.
