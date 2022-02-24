Dear Editor:
I was sitting in my backyard warming by my outside fire and enjoying the evening sun while reminiscing the good old days when I voted for Republicans.
That was when Republicans believed in a balance budget, smaller government, tax cuts, supporting our infrastructure with focus on business and jobs. Maybe you remember, the Republicans that wanted the best for the country. The Republicans that put their personal interest second, or at least they acted as they did.
I am talking about the Republicans that believed in a peaceful change of power after every election loss and then regrouped to try harder next time. The Republican party that understands we run in two, four and six year election cycles and the next voting cycle is never far away. The Republican party that tells its supporters not to worry because we will win next time.
I am sure they still exist somewhere, but I have not heard from any lately.
Just as I was considering those days, a truck rode by with a flag that displays F*** Biden. Wow! What will be next? A truck loaded with fanatical Trump supporters pointing AR guns at me insisting that I swear allegiance to the new Republican cause?
To me, that is such a shocking banner to see. Not long ago that word was taboo and could result in a soap bar in ones mouth.
But we have evolved since then into people that shock each other with the wildest of actions and now we are no longer shocked. I wonder if that flag would be flying if Donald Trump had conceded to President Biden with honor instead of bad faith.
Of course we know the story. Ex-president Trump proclaimed the election was stolen and had for five years told us that our election system is rigged and if he loses, that is the absolute proof. Of course, Trump has the right to question the results and he did, but after many months of Court hearings, research, several recounts, etc. — including a call to Georgia asking the State to find an extra 12,000 votes — the facts found that he did indeed lose the election.
This only amped his screams that the election was fraudulent and he chose to disregard the facts. As a result, some people wave flags with F*** Biden or Trump Won and many people are questioning our voting system and wondering if our democracy is real or counterfeit.
If Ex-President Trump was to concede the election and instead focus on a rebuild of the MAGA brand with real policies that actually does make America great again, he may have a chance of independent votes such as mine in 2024. But, instead he wants to burn our country down from the inside out, create chaos, spread mistrust and most importantly to Trump, make a great deal of money from the ‘Big Lie’.
Sincerely,
William A. Dodd Sr
Pendergrass
